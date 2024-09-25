Sheriff Marceno goes on record about allegations

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
While some businesses in Collier County have sandbags and closed signs on their doors, others, like Vergina’s, are open and packed.
If you’re suffering from hurricane-related post-traumatic stress disorder, videos and pictures from past hurricanes can be haunting.
The Florida Urban Search and Rescue Task Force Six has been deployed ahead of Helene.
The Salvation Army in Lee County is being cautious and adding more beds to their shelters ahead of Helene.
The attorney for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has gone on the record about allegations made against the sheriff by a political rival.
In Lee County, the emergency operations center has been activated to a level 2.
The Weather Authority continues to monitor Hurricane Helene, a Category 1 storm that is now forecast to increase to a Category 4 storm before hitting the Florida Panhandle.
With Hurricane Helene expected to land on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast, Florida Power and Light are bracing for widespread power outages.
One of Naples’s lowest elevation points, the River Park community, experiences frequent flooding. They are concerned about the flooding ahead of Helene.
There are people trying to take advantage of you after the storm, so just as you are preparing your homes, it’s time to protect your wallets.
The Sanibel Fire Department is all hands on deck. They have 2 high-water vehicles on the island to ensure they can respond to your calls.
The barrier islands—from Fort Myers Beach to Little Hickory Island—could experience three to five feet of storm surge.
The historic district in Punta Gorda is known to flood during rain and storm surge events. Now, people in Punta Gorda are trying to decide whether to stay or leave after Charlotte County ordered evacuations.
Right now, many of you are working to get ready for what is to come, but some of you are running into a hard time at the stores.
WINK News kept you updated on the man Rick on the Roof, a Fort Myers Beach resident who gained notoriety for camping on his roof for six days in protest of FEMA’s new regulations.
The attorney for Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno has gone on the record about allegations made against the sheriff by a political rival.
Those allegations center, in part, around videos like the one above showing what appears to be the sheriff, a local business owner and a stack of money.
Mike Hollow, a 17-year former sheriff’s office employee running against Marceno for sheriff in the November election, claimed he’s gone to the FBI with accusations against the sheriff.
On Wednesday, the sheriff’s attorney said the accusations aren’t true.
Ken Romano is the person in the video seen with money in his hands at first. He owns a jewelry store in Bonita Springs.
The sheriff’s attorney confirmed that Carmine Marceno is the other person in the video but said what happened in the video is not illegal.
Hollow said that he and Romano went to the FBI with allegations related to Romano’s consulting contract with LCSO.
“I did my own independent parallel investigation just to confirm some things because those are some serious allegations,” said Hollow. “And then once I was able to confirm them, then I took it to the FBI.”
Until recently, Romano had a consulting contract with LCSO. WINK News reached out to Romano multiple times, and he said he had no comment.
The FBI will not confirm or deny that they’ve been contacted. The sheriff’s attorney said they have not been notified of any such investigation and called the allegations politically motivated.
Marceno’s attorney said he won’t comment on the transaction until he knows if the FBI is actually investigating.
Marceno didn’t want to comment except through his lawyers. Regarding the allegation that the contract misappropriated taxpayer money, his lawyer said, “Produce the evidence, and I’ll respond.”
Hollow said Romano, the man with the cash in that video, is also talking to the FBI.