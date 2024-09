It may be Cole Hayes’ last year running the ball for the Riverdale High School football team. But it’s also his best year, especially in the win column.

“The first three years here we won nine games combined,” Hayes explained. “So already getting over half that in one season has been great.”

Hayes added, “being able to go around the school and just not being the laughing stock of the school is nice. We got a lot of respect now compared to last year.”

Hayes hasn’t slowed down, even after breaking his collarbone in the spring game.

He said about the injury, “I put a lot of work in during the offseason getting bigger, faster and I had one carry and it was 45 yards and I almost scored and I broke it.”

“When it happened he had the surgery man, we had to tell him hey let it rest you know let it heal,” Riverdale head coach Kendoll Gibson said. “He was wanting to get back to the weight room.”

Hayes returned to the field for the season opener against Estero. In Friday’s 43-27 win over Cypress Lake, Hayes felt he had his true comeback game. He rushed for a career high 336 yards and scored five touchdowns.

“Once I hit three, I started counting,” Hayes said.

Gibson recalled, “we kept asking him like are you okay? You need a breather? He said coach man I’m good. Just keep feeding me.”

That performance made Hayes the WINK News Player of the Week.

Hayes said, “it’s awesome. Being able to get my name back on the map after the rough summer and spring and everything. So hopefully get some recognition for this.”

This is Hayes second five touchdown game in his high school career. His first was last season against Cypress Lake.