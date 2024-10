Whiskey Creek residents do not know why flooding has worsened, but they said they want something done about it.

They said that in the last few years, they have seen more flooding and higher water levels in the creek.

Mike Komar lives across the street from Whiskey Creek. After just redoing his house after Hurricane Ian, Helene added four more inches of water.

“Did it all, got it all, got it all finished, and then this happened again,” said Komar. “When I get this put back together, I’m gonna move. I’ve had enough.”

He said he plans to get his home fixed to sell and move out of the flood zone. He’s sleeping in his camper from Hurricane Ian, which came in handy for now.

“I was wanting to sell it, and now, all of a sudden, I’m glad I have it, because that’s the only place there is to go,” said Komar.

And those who want to stay in the neighborhood, like Stacy Fuscardo, hope to see something done.

“It’s just frustrating because everybody just did this two years ago, and now we’re all doing it again,” said Fuscardo. “It seems to be a problem on this street. And so I don’t know what’s going on, but it seems to be that something has changed in the last six years to make the water level high and push back into our street.”

The county said the creek’s high water levels are due to storm surge. During Helene, Fuscardo got two feet of water in her garage, and she lost her car for a second time.