Some in Charlotte County are worried about piles of debris leftover from Hurricane Helene as Tropical Storm Milton makes its way to Florida.

Neighbors still have heaps of debris sitting in their front yard and are waiting for the county to pick it up.

Charlotte County put out a statement saying their hurricane debris contractor will start collecting on Monday.

A lot of rain is expected Sunday and Monday, ahead of Milton; leaving people scared that this will impact the debris collection.

WINK News reporter Zoe Warner was at Lemon Bay Drive in Englewood to hear from neighbors ahead of this storm.

“When the rain comes, this debris is going to start breaking down, and it could be lifted up and start floating down the streets, and it could be blocking people in their houses,” said Ronda Sutts, one of the neighbors in Englewood affected by this excess debris.

“My message to the county is, please come out and clean up this debris,” she said.

Neighbors are telling WINK they’re concerned and worried about Tropical Storm Milton coming up and the effect the storm may have on the leftover debris.

“There’s a lot to deal with here. There’s a lot debris-wise and for Uncle Milton, who’s gonna make a surprise visit,” said another resident, Dale Vogel. “The amount of debris, 2 inches of water and we’re gonna start having all this float across the neighborhood,” Vogel explained.