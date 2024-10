Photo by Bianca on Pexels.com

As Hurricane Milton approaches the Florida coast, here are resources in the state, county and city level.

This is an ongoing list and will be updated as the hurricane approaches our general area.

State of Florida

The State Assistance Information Line (SAIL) is a toll-free hotline activated at the time of an emergency to provide an additional resource for those in Florida to receive accurate and up-to-date information regarding an emergency or disaster situation impacting the State of Florida: 800-342-3557.

FloridaDisaster biz is a new website developed to provide businesses, small and large, easy access to critical information before, during and after a disaster. FloridaDisaster.biz is a partnership between the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) and the Florida Division of Emergency Management (DEM).

Click here to learn more and register your business today.

Florida Price Gouging Hotline – (866) 966-7226

Florida Division of Emergency Management – (850) 815-4000

Office of Congressman Byron Donalds – (202) 225-2536

Charlotte County

Emergency Operations Center at 941-833-4000 from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. daily. Follow Charlotte County Emergency Management for important emergency information at charlottecountyfl.gov/em, facebook.com/oemcharlottecounty and x.com/ccoem.

Lee County

Lee County Storm Hotline – 211

Lee County Emergency Management – (239) 533-0622

Download the LeePrepares app, sign up for AlertLee, and make sure you’ve reviewed your family’s emergency plan.

Lee County Emergency Management link.

Hendry County

Sign up for alerts at this link.

Collier County

Collier County Emergency Hotline – 311 or (239) 252-8444

Collier County Emergency Management – (239) 252- 3600

To find out what your evacuation zone is click this link.

211 is a United Way program that provides free information and referral to health and human service agencies within Lee, Hendry, and Glades Counties. The alternative number to 211 is 239-433-3900.