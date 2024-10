After a week-long break due to the impacts of Hurricane Milton, most children in Southwest Florida are heading back to class.

On Monday, Collier County schools resumed classes, and there is an updated academic calendar on their website.

In Hendry and DeSoto counties, schools also reopened on Monday for both students and staff.

Charlotte County schools resumed on Monday for staff only. Students will return to class on Tuesday.

Florida SouthWestern State College students will also return to class on Tuesday.

Students in Glades County have Monday and Tuesday off. They will return to the classroom on Wednesday.

The hurricane damaged both Sanibel School and Fort Myers Beach Elementary. Therefore, their students will be moving to other schools beginning on Wednesday. Fort Myers Beach Elementary students will attend San Carlos Elementary while the students from the Sanibel School will attend Heights Elementary.

The Sanibel Recreation Center will also be offering free childcare for Sanibel School students.