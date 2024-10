Hurricane Milton left many residents on Sanibel Island without power or access to water.

Something they do have is community. From water and ice to clothes and hot meals, FISH of SANCAP has plenty of it.

The human resource organization has been assisting residents since the storm hit.

Many people have come to the community center to utilize that help; one couple told WINK News reporter Valentina LaFranca about their experience with Milton

“I don’t think there are any words to really quite put that into a couple of sentences,” said Joanna Grinwald, along with her husband, Joe.

“It feels like we’re refugees in the way. But, you know, we watch the news, and we realize that there’s so much worse out there. So we’re trying to keep as positive of an attitude as we can,” Joe explained.

But now they have to decide whether or not they leave for good.

“It’s like, either start all over again or kind of throw in the towel and count our losses,” Joanna said.

They shared that they’re leaning on others to get them through.

“I’m tired. I don’t expect him to do it again, either. We’re both tired, you know. So it really comes down to the support of the community and our friends,” she said.

Support like FISH has been giving.

Maria Espinoza, the Executive Director for FISH, said, “Sanibel and Captiva is a special place. And there’s a misconception that everybody out here has the ability to rebuild. But after a disaster like this, you know, there really is everyone starting from point one. You don’t have connection to electricity, you don’t have the supplies you need. So right now, we’re open to the community. We’ve seen everybody from city employees, first responders and residents come to us for just a little bit of a helping hand.”

Espinoza told WINK they will continue to replenish their resources and be here for their community until the island is rebuilt.

For more information on FISH, check out their website.