This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help the community with the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward of up to $3,000.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

32-year-old Sebasthian Rivera is wanted in Lee County on a bench warrant. Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers told WINK News he failed to appear in court after being arrested for stealing a car from a Cape Coral home. Records show he has been arrested several times in the past for drugs, armed robbery, aggravated battery and burglary. He also goes by Bash Sierra or Sebasthian Sierra.

Tina Sharpe is accused of violating her probation. She got it after getting caught stealing clothes and jewelry from a store. Investigators say the 58-year-old violated that probation when she tested positive for fentanyl and meth. Look for her in North Fort Myers.

Austin Upshaw is also accused of violating probation by testing positive for cocaine. The 28-year-old has a long criminal history dating back to when he got his first felony at 13. He was last known to be living in Central Fort Myers. His tattoos include a “Diamond” on his right arm, a dollar sign with “root of all evil” and 239.

If you have seen them, contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.