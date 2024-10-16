WINK News

Sanibel church keeps the faith after three storms

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan Writer: Nicholas Karsen
Despite three hurricanes in two years, St. Michael and All Angels Church in Sanibel didn’t have damage to a single stain-glass window.

WINK News spoke with Sue Van Oss, the director of communications at St. Michael and All Angels Church, about the phenomenon.

“They’re single pane, not hurricane glass, from 1960 and not a single stained-glass window was damaged in the hurricane,” said Van Oss.

In September, Van Oss told WINK News that not a single panel was damaged following Ian’s devastation, fortifying the strength of the church and its followers.

Hurricane Milton placed the church under another test, as Sanibel sustained impacts from the storm; however, the church did have water intrusion.

“Not a single window, not a single piece of the structure was damaged.”

The church is now trying to dry out the walls and floor, hoping the materials can be saved.

