This week’s segment of WINK Neighborhood Watch features an assault, a fatal shooting and a woman using a child to steal over $1k from Target. Andrew Colden mugshot CREDIT: Naples Police Department

A Collier County man was arrested in connection with an assault that occurred in the River Park East community.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Andrew Bolden, a 21-year-old man of unincorporated Collier County, was taken into custody on Thursday on charges of occupied burglary with assault or battery.

The incident took place when Bolden, who is an acquaintance of the victim, drove to the victim’s residence, entered a vehicle parked in the driveway, and began physically attacking the victim.

Naples Police Department officers investigated the scene, and Collier County Sheriff’s deputies later arrested Bolden at his home.

He was transported to the Naples Jail Center.

Justine Reed mugshot CREDIT: Collier County Sheriff’s Office

A woman has been arrested in Collier County after deputies say she shot another woman in the face, killing her.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on the 500 block of Eustis Avenue in Immokalee shortly before 2 p.m. on October 8th.

Deputies responded to a call stating a female was lying on the ground, bleeding profusely, inside a residence. The woman, identified as Crystal Carmack, was pronounced dead on the scene due to a gunshot wound to the face.

Upon further investigation, it was established that the suspect fled the area before the deputies arrived.

According to three witnesses, a verbal altercation took place between the victim and the suspect, identified as Justine Reed, a 38-year-old woman.

The witnesses described Reed grabbing a gun during the altercation and firing a single shot at Carmack, which struck her in the face.

The witnesses described the gun to be a small black revolver with a wooden-like handle.

Deputies located Reed after a short while and brought her in to be interviewed, where she denied involvement in the incident.

She is currently being held at the Collier County Jail with no bond.

Elizabeth Novac Credit: The Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A Cape Coral woman has been arrested after allegedly using a child to steal over $1,000 worth of merchandise at a Target.

According to the Cape Coral Police Department, on Saturday, officers responded to the Target on Pine Island Road for a theft that occurred the day prior.

Target’s loss prevention staff told officers that a woman came into the retail store with a child under the age of 10.

Surveillance footage showed the woman loading a cart with merchandise, giving it to the child, and using the child to walk out of the store with the full cart.

On Thursday, an officer responded to a complaint of a woman panhandling. The officer recognized the woman from the posted picture related to the Target theft investigation.

The investigation revealed that 24-year-old Elizabeth Novac loaded the cart with merchandise.

Before briefly separating from the child, Novac was seen pointing toward the exit doors and intentionally having the child leave the store with the shopping cart without attempting to pay.

Novac is being charged with grand theft and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.