President Donald Trump stops for pizza gets swarmed by supporters after speaking event

Friday night, President Donald Trump finished his speaking event in downtown Fort Myers and decided to make a pitstop before leaving Southwest Florida.

The former President spoke for over an hour and a half during his speaking event at the Caloosahatchee Convention Center. Evidently, the former President had quite an appetite because he stopped by Downtown House of Pizza for a quick slice before leaving.

Suddenly supporters sprinted and screamed toward the pizzeria.

But for the former President’s supporters, the DHOP stop was the icing on the cake because they thoroughly enjoyed his speech too.

Watch the full report at the top of the article.