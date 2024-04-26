Cape Coral Man arrested and charged with over 90 counts of fraud

WINK News
LATEST NEWS
WINK News
SHOWING RESULTS FOR:
Filter results by:
Please try another search or check out the latest stories below.
The newest movie theater in Southwest Florida opens April 29, and it does so with an array of entertainment offerings that go beyond the usual options across the region.
Let’s Waffle is one of two businesses the Feix family launched locally, with the FMS Florida Boat Tours and Limousine Service owned and operated by Feix’s husband, Alexander.
Kevin Doyle, owner of Celtic Ray Public House Irish pub in downtown Punta Gorda, and his partner, S4 Global Investments, were found in violation of the city’s exposed soils code.
The Cape Coral Police Department arrested a man for allegedly stealing items from a business and then pawning them.
A man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun on someone ordering at a Dunkin’ Donuts drive-thru in Collier County.
At a mid-April breakfast event, the 35 area nonprofit agencies—chosen from a record number of applicants—were awarded grants from the women’s volunteer organization in areas ranging from arts education, to fighting hunger and homelessness, to providing bikes and wheelchairs to children in need
Chick-fil-A is proposing a drive-thru restaurant at the site of the former Red Lobster restaurant on U.S. 41 in Naples, but the project is facing early criticism.
A convicted man will be in court for resentencing for a murder that he committed as a teenager almost 20 years ago.
For this week’s Friday’s Furry Friends, WINK visits the Collier County Domestic Animal Services to showcase two adorable animals ready to be adopted.
A dust devil was spotted and recorded by a WINK News viewer on Hanson Street in Fort Myers.
The Weather Authority is tracking a comfortable Friday morning start with dry and breezy afternoon conditions expected.
The City of Naples and Project HELP held an event in Baker Park for National Crime Victims Week.
The Greater Naples Fire Rescue responded to a 25-acre brush fire at Mile Marker 96 on I-75 in the Picayune Strand State Forest.
A former Cape Coral volunteer softball coach arrested for alleged sexual contact with a student was released from jail on bond.
Logan Stryker may be a little young for high school prom, but he’s the prom king of Golisano Children’s Hospital.
The Cape Coral Police Department has arrested a man for allegedly stealing items from a business and then pawning them off.
According to CCPD, Jacob Michael Schismenos, 32, was arrested following reports of stolen merchandise at the Madison Square Apartments, a 55+ senior living facility.
According to the business’s property manager, Schismenos was the maintenance worker at the building. Police said she and Schismenos were the only employees who worked at the property.
The manager stated that beginning on Jan. 10, items were seen missing from the complex, including an air mover, a backpack leaf blower, a portable AC unit, a hand truck, a ladder, a carpet shampooer, a wet vac and an Oreck vacuum.
Upon being confronted by the manager, Schismenos stated that the items were either stolen or lost; however, the items reappeared.
On March 27, the manager spotted Schismenos leaving the building with the items in the bed of his truck and then returning to the building with the items in his truck later that night.
According to police, the manager then called a local pawn shop to discover that the items listed had been pawned, with the total cost estimated to be around $3,600.
Following an investigation by detectives, Schismenos allegedly made 31 transactions at the local pawn shop on different days and at different times.
He was then arrested by police and charged with 31 counts of petit theft in the first degree, 31 counts of false verification of ownership or false identification to a pawnbroker and 31 counts of dealing with stolen property.