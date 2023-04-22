Saturday Forecast

Low end storm chances are in the forecast for this afternoon

Today a weak cold front will slide through Southwest Florida which will lead to a few storms popping across our area today. Because it is a weak front, we will not feel a significant cool down or feel much drier. We will still keep a chance of a few showers in the forecast for Sunday. Rain chances will remain in the forecast over the next week. This could lead to about an inch of rain over the next seven days.

Winds will be breezy today ranging from about 10 to 15 mph. That will also be the case for tomorrow. However, today’s winds will be coming in from south in the morning and will become more westerly in the afternoon. That will lead to quite a bit of moisture pumping into our area ahead of the late day cold front. On Sunday, behind the front, winds will shift to a more northerly flow. With that, dew points will be a little more comfortable tomorrow.

This evening, you’ll want to keep your eyes to the sky because it’s the peak of the Lyrid Meteorshower! We’ll have decent viewing conditions in Southwest Florida thanks to mostly clear skies and a dark moon. We just had a new moon, so illumination is only at about 2%. You’ll want to look towards the northeast after nine tonight. Look towards the constellation Lyra to see where the meteors appear to radiate from.