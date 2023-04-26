LCSO searching for suspect in deadly Pine Manor shooting

Credit: CBS

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter in a Pine Manor homicide investigation from last Wednesday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place just after 4 a.m. in the area of Fifth Avenue and Cypress Drive. Law enforcement is confident there are people who have not shared everything they heard, saw or know about the crime.

You can submit an anonymous tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477, online or on the P3 Tips app. You will be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to an arrest.