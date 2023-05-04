Tim Tebow speaks at SWFL Community Prayer Breakfast

On Thursday, Tim Tebow was the keynote speaker for the annual Southwest Florida Community Prayer Breakfast in Fort Myers.

The National Day of Prayer is observed on the first Thursday in May. People of all faiths join together to pray for the U.S., and more than 2,000 people were expected to do so at JetBlue Park.

Local state and federal observances are held from sunrise to sunset across the nation and attract more than 2 million people. The Fort Myers community has honored the National Day of Prayer since the first community prayer breakfast in 1988.

2022’s prayer breakfast saw Dr. Ben Carson as the keynote speaker.

Event manager Teri Hansen told WINK News last year that it takes a lot of planning to put on the breakfast, but she felt it was well worth it.

“We have amazing people representing our community,” Hansen said. “All walks of life coming together in celebration of the National Day of Prayer and coming together in unity to pray for our county, our nation and our world.”

The breakfast started at 6 a.m., and the program began at 7 a.m.