Port Charlotte man accused of trying to lure 2 children into truck

Joseph Patrick Cirner, 19. Credit: Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office

A Port Charlotte man was arrested after allegedly attempting to lure two children into his pickup truck on Friday.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Joseph Patrick Cirner was arrested after two children were approached by a black pickup truck while walking home from school in the area of Sunnybrook Road and Broadpoint Drive around 3:30 p.m. The occupants of the truck allegedly offered the children video games and candy if they would get inside the vehicle.

The children ran away and told their parents, who contacted CCSO.

Deputies saw a black GMC Sierra pickup truck matching the description provided by the children parked at a residence on Marine Terrace. They knocked at the door and were greeted by a man they identified as Cirner. When asked where the owner of the vehicle, 21-year-old Leighton L. Daigle, was, Cirner was uncooperative at first until finally stating that Daigle was in the shower. Daigle eventually came outside to meet with the deputies.

When asked if he had spoken with any children while driving his truck today, Daigle turned and looked directly at Cirner for a long period of time without saying anything. Daigle noted that he had been in his truck with Cirner and was driving in the area during that time, but claimed they had not spoken to any children.

Each child gave a similar account of what had happened. One of the children was able to positively identify Cirner as the suspect who had attempted to lure them.

Cirner was placed under arrest and now faces two charges of luring a child under 12 by a person 18 or older. He is currently out on bond in the amount of $10,000.