Hot Tuesday afternoon with greater humidity

Tuesday afternoon high temperatures will continue in the lower 90s for most of Southwest Florida.

Humidity will return to more normal levels with dew points ranging from the lower-to-upper 60s. Because of this, temperatures through the afternoon will feel like the upper 90s for some spots.

As these conditions persist through the week, it’s good to remember to check your car backseat to avoid unintentionally leaving pets or children inside.

Boaters can anticipate another stellar day on the water with 1 to 2 foot wave heights and light chop in the bays.