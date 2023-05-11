Isolated storms, more near-record heat Thursday

Isolated storms are expected to develop as early as the mid-afternoon but primarily through the evening hours into Thursday night along the I-75 corridor and coastal areas.

These will develop mainly due to the Gulf and Atlantic sea breeze collision, but with a weak front sweeping south, some of the storms further to the north could be strong to severe later on as well.

Thursday’s severe storm outlook includes areas like Arcadia, North Port, Englewood and Venice. These areas may experience strong storms that could produce damaging winds, hail and frequent lightning.

Near-record heat remains in the forecast with areas like Fort Myers reaching within one degree of the previous record (95 degrees) Thursday afternoon.

Due to the persistent humidity, heat indices will climb into the upper 90s, near 100 for some inland zones, once again.

BOATERS: Expect 1- to 2-foot wave heights and light chop in the bays. Conditions will be good for most of the day ahead of the evening storms.