Florida man wins $1 million after buying a $50 scratch off

Florida Lottery logo

What would you do if you won a million dollars?

On Friday, the Florida Lottery announced that a lucky man from Zephyrhills won a $1 million prize from the new $1 Million a Year For Life Spectacular Scratch-Off game.

58-year-old Ray Chavez purchased the winning ticket at a Publix in Wesley Chapel, Florida.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.

