Florida man accused of illegally catching birds

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) apprehended a Florida Keys man for illegally trapping birds in cages.

FWC officers found an operational bird trap on a trail and subsequently initiated surveillance.

The surveillance uncovered an individual in possession of ten traps. The traps were confiscated and taken into evidence.

Bird cages discovered in natural surroundings are typically left by poachers aiming to profit from the sale of Florida’s indigenous songbirds and vividly colored wild birds.