Brothers accused of attempted homicide after running over a victim in Arcadia

David Morales-Garcia and Josias Morales mugshots. CREDIT: DESOTO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

An altercation ended with one of the victims going to the hospital while the other was badly beaten up in DeSoto County on Saturday, May 20.

According to the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, David Morales-Garcia and his brother Josias Morales were identified as possible suspects after investigators collected witness statements and looked through nearby security cameras. After the brothers were considered suspects, the information was sent to all DCSO and Arcadia Police Department officers on duty.

Witnesses said the brothers parked on SE Maple Drive in Arcadia, blocking one of the victims from getting into their driveway. After asking the brothers to move their car, the victim was beaten up because the brothers felt ‘disrespected.’

The brothers assaulted the victim to the point of unconsciousness. Before leaving the area, the brothers ran over the victim with their vehicle.

A victim’s family member also got assaulted by them after trying to intervene.

The brothers were later found by the Arcadia Police Department still wearing the blood-doused clothing from the assault.

They were charged with Attempted Homicide and Aggravated Battery causing Bodily Harm/Disability by DCSO Detectives.