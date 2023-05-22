New three-story storage facility proposed on Collier Boulevard near Golden Gate City

Last week, Collier County Planning Commission discussed a proposed three-story, 174,000-square-foot CubeSmart self-storage facility at the intersection of 13th Avenue Southwest and Collier Boulevard, near Golden Gate City. The board was unable to bring a recommendation of approval or denial to the Board of County Commissioners for the 5.5-acre property.

Although the land is zoned for estates, there are two Florida Power & Light substations adjacent to the property, which deem the land unusable for any residential use. There is one model home on the property that has been vacant for more than 15 years.

The applicant, who is also the contract purchaser for the land dependent on approval of the project, seeks for the property to be rezoned to C-5, which is intended to provide for specified highway-related commercial uses, and allow for the storage facility.

