Joseph Zieler smirked at the camera while the verdict was read in the trial for the murders of Lisa Story and Robin Cornell. (CREDIT: WINK News)

An order from the circuit court of Lee County was given for Joseph Zieler to undergo a psychological evaluation on Monday, May 22.

According to Lee County court documents, the psychological evaluation will be with Keegan R. Culver, Psy.D., on Monday at 1 p.m.