Exclusive Yachts brings subscription-based boating to Southwest Florida  

Those who own yachts in Southwest Florida understand expenses don’t end with the upfront price tag. There are operational, docking, crew and maintenance expenses that continue throughout the ownership of the yacht.

Naples-based Exclusive Yachts membership club seeks to take away the challenges of owning and operating a luxury watercraft while allowing members to enjoy their own personalized yachting experiences.

“[Yachting is] an absolutely fantastic experience, but all too often that experience comes with these incumbrances and hassles,” Exclusive Yachts CEO Scott Stuckmann said. “[It could be] logistical challenges because you have to organize everything, put everything together, or … the emotional challenges of will there be an engine problem? All these people are flying in [for] this very special day. Is there something that could go wrong?”

