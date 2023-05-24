Naples man who shot victim outside convenience store found guilty

Credit: CBS

A jury has found a Naples man guilty of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon after he shot a man outside a convenience store.

Garlens Rogers, 24, was also found guilty, Wednesday, of possession, discharge, and great bodily harm.

The shooting happened on March 12, 2022. The victim saw a man loudly arguing with a woman in a car. According to State Attorney’s Office, a witness said one of the victim’s coworkers told the man to leave her alone. The man arguing was later identified by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office as Rogers.

Rogers pulled a gun and chased the victim and his coworkers back into their truck. As they drove away, Rogers fired one shot, hitting the victim.

Detectives found a firearm in Rogers’ car on the driver’s floorboard.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 13.