Roberta Laundrie’s full letter to Brian revealed

Credit: Gabby Petito’s instagram

Roberta Laundrie’s full letter to her son Brian Laundrie, in which she promised to help him “dispose of a body” if necessary, has been released to the public.

The Petitos’ family lawyer sent the letter to WINK News, Thursday morning. The move comes after the attorneys for the Laundrie family sent the letter to select news media.

In a statement, the Petito family said, “We appreciate Judge [Danielle] Brewer’s ruling in which she recognized the importance of the ‘Burn After Reading’ letter as a potential source of evidence to be used at trial against the Laundries.”

“I will bake a cake with a file in it if you need to dispose of a body, I will show up with a shovel and garbage bags,” wrote Laundrie’s mother in the letter.

You can read the full letter below:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.