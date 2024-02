Gabby Petito’s mother Nichole Schmidt, speaks during a news conference as her husband Jim Schmidt looks on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Gabby Petito’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging that police failed to recognize their daughter was in a life-threatening situation last year when officers investigated a fight between her and her boyfriend. The fight happened weeks before authorities say the boyfriend killed her while the couple was on a cross-country van trip. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

After a long day of mediation, a confidential resolution has been reached between the parents of Gabby Petito, the parents of Brian Laundrie and attorney Steven Bertolino.

According to the Thursday statement, all parties reluctantly agreed to the resolution to avoid further legal expenses and prolonged personal conflict.

“Our hope is to close this chapter of our lives to allow us to move on and continue to honor the legacy of our beautiful daughter, Gabby,” said the Petito family in the statement.

Reported missing

Twenty-two-year-old Gabby Petito was reported missing by her parents in September of 2021 after Laundrie returned home from a road trip without her in the van they had bought.

According to the Laundrie family’s attorney, Brian Laundrie returned to Salt Lake City on Aug. 23 to rejoin Petito again.

On Aug. 27, a Louisiana couple vacationing in Jackson, Wyoming, said they saw Petito and laundry involved in a “commotion” as they left a restaurant.

by Petito interacting with a Moab police officer. Credit: MPD

Petito’s family told police they were last in contact with her during that week. A text reading “no service in Yosemite” was sent from Petito’s phone on Aug. 30. Her parents did not believe that message was from their daughter.

Brian returns home

Laundrie drove back to his home in North Port. Meanwhile, the search for Gabbie Petito intensified in the last place she was seen, Grand Teton National Park.

Then, on Sept. 17, Brian Laundrie was reported missing by his parents. He had gone hiking at a nearby preserve and had not come home. Law enforcement officers are searching for Brian Laundrie at the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. (CREDIT: North Port Police Department)

Bodies found

A body was found in a shallow grave in Grand Teton National Park on Sept. 19. It was later identified as Petito, and the cause of death was determined to be manual strangulation.

Laundrie’s body was eventually found, and an autopsy report ruled his death a suicide by a gunshot wound to the head.

The Petito family sued the Laundrie family, claiming they knew their son, Brian Laundrie, had murdered Petito, his fiancée, nearly a month before her remains were discovered in Wyoming in September of 2021.

They claimed Bertolino knew Petito was already dead when he made statements in the hope of Gabby’s safe return on their behalf.