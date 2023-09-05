Former attorney for family of Brian Laundrie wants to settle civil case against him

The former attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family wants to settle the civil case made against him by the family of Gabby Petito.

In January, Petito’s family added Steven Bertolino to the civil suit.

The Petito family sued the Laundrie family, claiming they knew their son, Brian Laundrie, had murdered Petito, his fiancé, nearly a month before her remains were discovered in Wyoming in September of 2021.

Petito and Laundrie had been on a cross-country road trip when he killed her. Laundrie then returned to North Port in Petito’s car without her, sparking her search.

Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt said the former attorney made statements on behalf of the Laundries during the search that caused them mental pain.

They claimed Bertolino knew Petito was already dead when he made those statements on their behalf.

“It is our understanding that there is a search either at the moment or commencing shortly out in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming,” Bertolino had said, “and on behalf of the Laundrie family, it is our hope that Miss Petito is located and that she’s reunited with her family.”

The paperwork was filed on Friday.

The terms of the proposed settlement are not mentioned. However, it does say the specific terms have been sent to the Petito family for review.