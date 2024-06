Gabby Petito made national headlines after she went missing while traveling with then-boyfriend Brian Laundrie on a cross-country road trip through our national parks.

Petito and Laundrie were driving up to Bridger-Teton National Park in Wyoming, which was the last place she was seen alive. Gabby’s remains were found in September of 2021 near a camping ground in Wyoming. Brian Laundrie is thought to have killed Petito after a notebook was found with his remains containing a handwritten note saying, “I ended her life.”

Now, we’re seeing brand-new things we’ve never seen before. The FBI unclassified a document that is 366 pages long.

The documents reveal that in her final days, two employees at a gas station in Utah reported seeing Petito, Laundrie and two other guys stop to get gas.

Employees told the FBI that Laundrie asked for directions to Yellowstone while Petito locked herself in the bathroom. She was reportedly crying so loudly in there that employees inside the business could hear her.

Those employees, who happen to be Beatles fans, remember seeing her ‘let it be’ tattoo.

She apparently spent several minutes crying in the bathroom before all four got back in her van and left.

The very next day, at yet another gas station in Utah, another witness told the FBI that Laundrie and Petito stopped there, too.

While Laundrie filled the van with gas, the witness told investigators they could see Petito standing outside the van, crying.

The unclassified documents also include a handwritten document from Petito that she wrote for Laundrie, highlighting the tension in their relationship.

In the note, she tells Laundrie, “This is all your fault.”

Finally, the documents reveal a pattern that could show when Petito was killed.

The FBI has surveillance video of Petito’s van in which you can see both of them inside up until the final week of August 2021. However, on August 30th and on, every piece of surveillance video of Petito’s van shows Brian in the driver’s seat, along with an empty passenger seat.

There is one other new detail that’s noteworthy.

The day after the last witness reportedly saw them together, Laundrie was seen hitchhiking inside Grand Teton National Park.

The couple gave Laundrie a ride, but before they could drop him off where he asked to go, he reportedly told them to stop, saying they were going the wrong way. Then, he exited their vehicle and took off.