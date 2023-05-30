WINK News

Deputies investigate stabbing near scene of Lehigh Acres crash

Reporter: Asha Patel Writer: Joey Pellegrino
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is out in force to investigate a reported stabbing near the scene of a crash on Alabama Road in Lehigh Acres.

In addition to multiple LCSO vehicles, several K-9 units, a helicopter and an LCSO drone were spotted investigating the scene near Alabama Road and Gifford Avenue. LCSO’s incident page lists a stabbing and a “disturbance” at a nearby address on Gifford Avenue.

The crash and the deputies’ presence led to a severe traffic backup, with multiple cars driving onto the lawns of nearby homes to get around the scene before the road was officially shut down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

