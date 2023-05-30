Neighbor speaks out after fiery crash into Leeland Heights Boulevard home

A neighbor is speaking out about speeding in the area after a car crashed into a home on Leeland Heights Boulevard and exploded into flames.

The explosion set the house and another car in the driveway on fire. Amazingly, no one was hurt.

There is no official word from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office on the cause. WINK News spoke with a neighbor who said speed was probably a factor.

People rushed to pull the driver out of the car and flames.

WINK News tracked the speed of cars on Leeland Heights Boulevard for an hour. At least 20 cars were going over 10 to 20 miles over the posted 40 MPH speed limit.

“People run down through there anywhere, 60 to 70 miles an hour. Dump trucks are runnin’ up and down through there 50 miles an hour,” said the neighbor. “I get passed on a regular basis just driving down through there between 35 and 40, just trying to somewhat maintain, and people drop out and pass you in a residential street. It happens, every day.”

There’s a lot of frustration in this neighborhood because they don’t know what to do to get the message out and make it clear that Leeland Heights Boulevard is dangerous.