The approximate site of a deadly crash on I-75 in Sarasota County, Sunday, June 4, 2023. Credit: Google Maps

A 19-year-old Port Charlotte man is dead after a high-speed crash on Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was driving a sedan south on I-75 at a high rate of speed, approaching Mile Marker 188 at around 2:45 p.m., Sunday afternoon.

He failed to maintain control of the car and entered the grass median embankment, went airborne and overturned.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.