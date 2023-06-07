Gas leak closes SR-31 off Palm Beach Blvd by Fort Myers Shores

Gas is spewing from a broken line on State Road 31 off Palm Beach Boulevard, closing SR-31 traffic in both directions.

The break happened around 2 a.m. Crews are trying to contain the leak and make sure it isn’t a danger to morning commuters.

According to the Fort Myers Shores Fire Department, crews were drilling near an 8-inch TECO Peoples Gas line that feeds out to Marco Island, around 14 feet underground, when they struck the line. It will take several days to repair.

It is not known how long the roads will be shut down. Fire crews are assisting with road closures and hazards. The leak itself does not pose any major risk, as the natural gas is dissipating into the air, and leaking ground water helps to mitigate any spark potential.

According to TECO, no customers have lost natural gas service.

The SR-31 bridge is shut down to Bayshore Road, but Bayshore Road itself is open. The leak’s traffic consequences will affect anyone who lives near Fort Myers Shores or Babcock Ranch.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.