New details on repairs to ruptured Fort Myers gas line

A ruptured gas line is expected to close State Road 31 for up to three days.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the gas line ruptured by a contractor on State Road 31 had been marked in advance.

How did crews puncture it?

Right now, there is no exact answer.

Gas is mixing with water, spewing into the air, and a busy intersection remains shut down.

“I’m sure they followed protocol to the tee. It’s just unfortunate that this situation happened,” Janella Newsome said, director of public information for FDOT.

According to Newsome, a work crew hired by FDOT ruptured the gas line near State Road 31 and Palm Beach Boulevard.

But was the gas line properly marked?

According to FDOT, they think so.

The other question is: what’s taking so long to cap the leak?

Russell Guidici works to reinforce infrastructure, primarily pipes, on a daily basis. He told WINK News, “I mean, these things can be at 250 – 300 psi. There’s pretty substantial pressure on these lines. Water leaks we can stop live, but natural gas is much more challenging.”

TECO said the plan is to install a new pipe that will bypass the damage. Guidici informed WINK News that two to three days of work is not unusual.

“There are methods for putting what they call a slipstream where you basically go around the defect with a new pipe,” Guidici said.

Until the work is done, FDOT said it has no choice but to keep the intersection of State Road 31 and Palm Beach Boulevard closed to all traffic.