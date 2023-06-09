Tim Aten Knows: Outparcels taking shape at Founders Square

Q: Any idea when 7-Eleven gas station is opening at Founders Square? It’s taking forever. — John Tancreto, Naples

Q: I really question that Lake Park Diner is coming to the Founders Square area as mentioned. There are still for sale signs on that piece of land. No construction happening. — Lee Durst-Wollet, Naples

A: In the three months since we published the last Founders Square update, Sunshine Ace Hardware opened for business April 22 to anchor The Plaza at Founders Square. More retailers, restaurants and medical offices are still coming this fall to that retail strip in the center of Founders Square on the southeastern corner of Immokalee Road and Collier Boulevard.

