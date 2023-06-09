Vantage apartments set to break ground, downtown Fort Myers site cleared

The long road for the development of a Fort Myers apartment complex just got a bit shorter.

Vantage, a 17-story, 229-unit luxury complex, should break ground in August with construction taking about two years for a projected opening of August 2025.

An aging retail strip mall at the northwest side of where McGregor Boulevard and U.S. 41 meet was razed this week, clearing the way for construction to begin. Honc Destruction began the teardown Monday and was finishing the clearing of the 2.3-acre site Friday.

