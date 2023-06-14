High Florida humidity with 105-110 heat index: how to beat it?

Why do people love Florida so much? The weather is a starter.

But the weather this week is hot, humid and the National Weather Service says, it’s also potentially risky.

The NWS issued an excessive heat risk and a heat advisory until Friday at 7 p.m. The heat index is forecasted to be 105-110 degrees.

“I’m melting right now, but I did bring a swimsuit, so I think I’m going to go in the water here,” a beachgoer said.

Many people turn to a cool drink.

“Actually, I’m drinking a few beers,” another beachgoer said. “OK, got a little sandy, but it’s empty now. That does a job, and a couple of waters afterwards, I’m good to go.”

People on the courts kept cool a little differently.

“I have a portable fan,” a person on the tennis court said. “You know, they’ll bring with me. You know, big hat. You know, you have to protect from the sun.”

There isn’t much you can really do to beat the heat if you’re outside, but there are options.

“Just go inside,” a beachgoer said. “Enjoy the great air conditioning of Southwest Florida.”

It’s important to remember these higher temps and humidity can lead to heat illnesses, so drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioning and out of the sun.

And never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.