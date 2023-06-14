Most Wanted Wednesday: Southwest Florida’s most wanted suspects for June 14

This weekly Most Wanted Wednesday WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida.

This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and if you can help, you could earn a cash reward up to $3,000. If you have seen any of them, reach out to SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online. You can remain anonymous.

Here are three fugitives wanted by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.

McKenna Dascoulis, 30, is wanted in Collier County for violating state probation for two counts of possessing a controlled substance.

Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said she is a repeat offender with a history of narcotics and weapons offenses and could be using the alias of McKenna Goodman to avoid arrest.

Nathan Fagan, who goes by Joseph Fagan and Bruce Waid, is wanted in Lee County for violating probation for being a habitual traffic offender.

Detectives said they caught up with the 48-year-old in February while driving a stolen car with a license suspended indefinitely 18 times.

According to Crime Stoppers, he’s had four prison stints for drug charges.

He was released on probation, which he violated last month. He could be in North Cape Coral.

Justin Obert, 35, has spent nearly half his life in trouble with the law. Investigators said he got his first felony at 16 for burglary and grand theft.

He’s now wanted in Lee County for failing to appear on a charge of dealing in stolen property.

Police said he broke into a home and stole lawn equipment, which he then sold at a yard sale and Facebook Marketplace.

He was charged with that while in jail on unrelated charges.

He was released in May after agreeing to appear back in court but didn’t

