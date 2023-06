Groundbreaking ceremony. CREDIT: WINK News

A groundbreaking ceremony is underway on a project to replace the Big Carlos Pass Bridge connecting the south end of Fort Myers Beach to Lover’s Key on Estero.

A fishing pier will be featured on the bridge, as well as bike lanes and a huge sidewalk.

Big Carlos Bridge Project. CREDIT: WINK News

You can still drive on the old bridge during construction, which will last two years.

The bridge is expected to have a 75-year lifespan.