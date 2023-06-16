Friday’s Furry Friends: Bruno

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has around 100 dogs in its shelter, all in need of loving homes. Every Friday, WINK News will introduce you to new dogs that could be the perfect additions to your family.

This week’s dog:

Bruno, a 4-year-old German shepherd mix. He has been in the kennel for four months, and everyone there is talking about him. Bruno is a calm, sweet and lovable dog who needs a forever home.

Bruno, a 4-year-old German shepherd mix available for adoption from the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Ever wonder what it’s like when you come to find a dog at GCHS? Once you make it in, you can look through the kennels and pick out a dog you want to meet.

WINK visited the Clubhouse Kennel, which holds 26 of the bigger dogs. The dogs become extremely active and loud when they hear the gate open, but how they act in the kennel is not necessarily how they will act outside it. Bruno, for instance, was very anxious inside his pen, but relaxed and well-behaved outdoors.

GCHS volunteers said being in the kennel all day long, watching people walk through but not being able to interact with them, and being stuck behind the gate day after day gets the dogs frustrated. The longer they stay, the more pronounced their “gate reactivity” becomes; some dogs even become depressed.

Inside the Clubhouse Kennel at the Gulf Coast Humane Society. Credit: WINK News

Volunteers and staff take the dogs for walks and try to interact with them as much as possible to keep their anxiety low. They said people should give the kennel dogs a chance to show how they are outside their cages.

There is a dog for every family, and the Gulf Coast Humane Society hopes to make the perfect match. Contact GCHS at 239-332-0364 or visit its webpage for adoptable dogs.

You can’t buy happiness, but you sure can rescue it.