Lee County commissioner and developer’s rezoning proposals alarm Alva residents

A dose of city life could be on its way to the countryside of Alva, an enclave of Lee County with about 6,500 residents that could almost double in population as a result.

Some Alva residents fear their home’s charm and character would be endangered by the rapid pace of development.

Lee County Commissioner Mike Greenwell is seeking to rezone the land he lives on to someday include a shopping center off State Road 31. The property is just north of Wilson Pigott Bridge, which was built in 1960. The bridge funnels traffic across the Caloosahatchee River onto a two-lane road the Florida Department of Transportation intends to widen into four to six lanes in future years to support the growth of nearby Babcock Ranch.

Greenwell wants to turn his or the land he owns that his home sits on into 400,000 square feet of multi-use commercial real estate, clearing the way for big-box stores, plus up to 122 dwelling units, such as an apartment complex.

