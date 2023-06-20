2 dead, 2 kids hospitalized after suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning

Two people died and two children were taken to the hospital after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning.

A family of five lost power and made the fatal mistake of hooking up a generator inside their house, according to South Trail Fire Rescue.

WINK News spoke with Amy Bollen with STFR to learn more about how the children have been doing since the incident.

“We don’t know that answer,” Bollen said. “Nobody was conscious at the time, as our firefighters arrived, everybody was unconscious at the time.”

If you use a generator during a power outage, it’s vital to follow these guidelines:

Always run a generator outside and at least 20 feet away from your house.

Never run a generator indoors.

Keep gasoline and people at least 20 feet away from running generators.

The exhaust from a running generator is poisonous.

This is a developing story, and WINK News will update this with more information when it becomes available.