Lee County Sheriff’s Office honors 14-year-old fan with cancer

Johnny Miller visits Lee County Sheriffs CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook

Lee County Sheriff’s Office invited 14-year-old Johnny Miller and his family for a special day at the agency.

Johnny was diagnosed with a form of terminal cancer. He is a big fan of law enforcement and wanted to experience what it’s like to be a deputy for a day.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno deputized Johnny during a heartfelt ceremony and gave him a tour of the agency.

Honorary Deputy Miller was provided with a sheriff’s star badge. He also met with the K-9 unit, Bomb Squad, Special Operations Unit and even got to fly in a helicopter with the Aviation Unit.

Honorary Deputy Miller was also treated to lunch at Mission Barbecue.

Sheriff Marceno and his Community Response Unit would like to thank Survival Armor and Mission Barbecue for their role in making Wednesday memorable for Honorary Deputy Miller and his family.