FSW pitcher Marty Gair attends MLB Combine in Arizona

Marty Gair pitching. CREDIT: FSW ATHLETICS

Florida SouthWestern University pitcher Marty Gair is in Arizona at the Major League Baseball Combine, featuring top high school and college baseball prospects.

The MLB Combine showcases prospects regarded as the best of the best. Players that baseball believes could become future stars. They’re putting their talents on display at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

One of the lucky prospects chosen to attend was Gair from FSW.

“I walked out there and I’m just imagining this could be me one day. This is the reason why I’m here is to be able to step on this field every single day or another field and play this game for the rest of my life,” Gair said.

Gair is joining the top 200 prospects in the country, but since he’s coming off an injury he won’t be throwing. Nevertheless, he’s still getting the highly sought-after opportunity of getting in front of big-league clubs.

“They’ve seen me in high school so they have a view of me on the field. Just kind of showing them how I am off the field. Showing how I’ve grown since high school and grown as a person,” Gair said.

FSW’s head baseball coach, Zach Cole, has seen Gair pitch and it’s a mesmerizing experience. The six-foot-six-inch 19-year-old throws heats up the radar gun.

“He throws the baseball extremely hard. He’s been up to 100 mph before,” Cole said. “We’re supposed to coach him so you’re trying to stay invested as a coach but you’re also taking it all in. Because it’s really fun to watch that guy go out on the mound and pitch.”

Gair simply wants to make the best of the opportunity.

“Don’t put any pressure that’s not needed and just kind of have fun,” Gair said.

That means putting himself in the best position possible to get a phone call when the draft rolls around.

Gair isn’t the only SWFL representative at the combine. Bishop Verot’s Aidan Knaak, who pitched in a high school game on Tuesday, is attending. Impressively, Knaak struck out three bater at the combine.

The combine ends on Sunday and the MLB Draft begins on July 9.