Suffolk Construction nears finish line of building Sunseeker Resort

The 785-room Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor is nearing the end of construction, with the last of six cranes on-site scheduled to be removed July 10.

Guest reservations are being accepted for stays beginning Oct. 16.

Pete Tuffo, president of the Gulf Coast region for Suffolk Construction and president of the company’s national gaming and hospitality division, said about 800 construction workers have been on-site, at least six days a week, for most of the duration of the project. That includes now, as construction heads toward the finish line.

