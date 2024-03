Blue Lime, Sunseeker Resort Charlotte Harbor’s latest stand-alone restaurant to open, welcomed its first guests Feb. 22, a little more than two months after 19 other food and beverage venues debuted at the resort.

A construction glitch inside Blue Lime caused the delay, but those who were awaiting the restaurant’s modern Mexican cuisine Chef Juan Ramos calls “Baja-inspired,” can now feast on authentic south of the border offerings with the chef’s own twists.

The food is described as respecting “the historical recipes of classical Mexican cuisine, while the flavors are more modern, layered and bold.”

