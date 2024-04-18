Two injured in Charlotte Harbor crash

At least two people are injured after a crash on Tamiami Trail before 8 p.m. on Thursday evening.

WINK News got to the scene as crews started to clean up the mess. We saw the bike on its side with shoes in the middle of the road, as well as a tan Buick sedan with damage to its left side.

A Charlotte County deputy on scene told Wink News two people were taken as trauma alerts after they were thrown off their bikes. A car and a motorcycle were involved in the crash.

It’s unclear at this time what led to the crash.

Wink News is still working to find out more from the Florida Highway Patrol, which is taking over this investigation.

WINK News reporter Amy Galo reached out to FHP to find out more about what happened here, but hasn’t heard back yet.

