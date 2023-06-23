Man accused of Lehigh Acres double homicide held without bond

Yohani de Lazaro. CREDIT: MIAMI DADE SHERIFFS OFFICE

A man accused of a double homicide in Lehigh Acres will be held in jail without bond until his next court date.

Yohani de Lazaro, 45, will be held on two charges of homicide. Prosecutors said de Lazaro poses both a flight risk and a threat to the community.

De Lazaro is accused of entering a home on 11th Terrace wearing a ski mask and shooting two people he had beef with to death.

He and the homeowner were in a legal battle for months and were due in court the day of the shooting.

People connected to the victims said de Lazaro’s threats started months beforehand, too.

De Lazaro’s next court date is July 24.