Cape Coral hoops star hosts 4-day basketball camp at alma mater

A basketball star is back on his home court, giving the game to aspiring hoopers in Southwest Florida.

Teddy Dupay dominated courts in Southwest Florida before playing for the Gators at the University of Florida. He’s back at Mariner High School in Cape Coral for his very own basketball camp.

Dupay’s accomplishments are on display all around the gym at Mariner High, but coaching the next generation of players is what he enjoys the most now.

“It’s been nice to reinvent myself. A lot more people know me as Coach Teddy now than anybody knew me as Teddy Dupay, the basketball player,” said Dupay.

Teddy Dupay talking to his campers. CREDIT: WINK News

Bringing his basketball academy to his alma mater with the chance to help young hoopers in his home community. The four-day basketball camp focuses on setting the foundation.

“Same things the Denver nuggets work on in practice, the fundamentals. The basics. The simple pass. The teamwork; keeping your head up,” said Dupay.

“All the lessons are kind of resaying the same things so you can get it into your head so you can understand. Don’t go baseline. Like, make sure you jump on your jump shot. Just something you need to hear a bunch of times so it sticks with you,” said camper Ava Wyatt.

“Even if you like fall, just like get right back up. And keep going because if you stop everyone else will keep going,” said camper Valerie Hernandez.

When it does come together, it’s a moment that never gets old for Dupay.

“Watching some of the kids that couldn’t shoot. Had no idea what to do. Maybe even scared to try on the first day. Have enough confidence to try,” said Dupay.

This is the ninth time Dupay is bringing his camp to Mariner High and he’s planning to do it again next year.