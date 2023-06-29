Two puppies from Lee County Cell Dog Program up for adoption

Puppy Smokey from LCSO’s Cell Dog Program CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Two graduates from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Cell Dog Program are now looking for new homes.

Smokey and Flaca have been rescued by the LCSO Cruelty Task Force and trained through the Cell Dog Program.

Flaca the puppy from LCSO’s Cell Dog Program CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Each puppy in the program undergoes eight to twelve weeks of training. They know basic commands like sit, stay and play!

Smokey the puppy from LCSO’s Cell Dog Program CREDIT Lee County Sheriff’s Office

All Cell Dogs are given vaccinations, worming and flea treatment and an AVID Microchip ID.

For more information on these adorable puppies, visit the Gulf Coast Humane Society.